Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 187,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,424,000 after buying an additional 467,392 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

