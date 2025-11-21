Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 178,338 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,403,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after purchasing an additional 303,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

PJAN stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

