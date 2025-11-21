Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 58.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $691.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

