Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,094,000 after acquiring an additional 978,565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,871,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after buying an additional 4,576,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,573.25. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

