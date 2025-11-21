Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $168.12.
About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
