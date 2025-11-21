Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $168.12.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.