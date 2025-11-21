Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.16 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.97 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.