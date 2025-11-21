Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.86% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,418,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 213,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 142,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

