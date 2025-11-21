Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.73% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 110,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $68.75 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $855.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

