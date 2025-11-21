Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $440.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.54.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

