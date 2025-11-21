Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF $FICS

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,449 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 5.39% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

