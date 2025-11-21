Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.52% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.84. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 90.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In related news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,310.95. This represents a 67.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

