Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,344,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,961,000 after acquiring an additional 192,697 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,278,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after purchasing an additional 247,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,068,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 732,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 175,539 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.