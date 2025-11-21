Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 10,435 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

