Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,223 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $689.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $654.43 and a 200 day moving average of $594.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.