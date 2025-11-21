Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 188,000 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF $ISCB

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 2,079.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 4.93% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCB opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

