Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 19,303 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its stake in Leidos by 66.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 50.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

