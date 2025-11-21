Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.15% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $1,803,000. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

BATS EYLD opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $550.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.6768 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

