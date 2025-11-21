Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5,181.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $187,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,011 shares during the period. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

