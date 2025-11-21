Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 109,392 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 655.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.43 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3334 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

