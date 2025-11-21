Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 18,069 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July $XBJL

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 10.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 46.1% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. GWN Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:XBJL opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

