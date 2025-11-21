Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 22,163 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cameco were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 36.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

