Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,941 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 151,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 56,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,991,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $65.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,310.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

