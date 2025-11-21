Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 101.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

