Charles River Associates $CRAI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charles River Associates were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Charles River Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Associates from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $173.72 on Friday. Charles River Associates has a 1-year low of $152.57 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

