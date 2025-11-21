Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,981,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 126.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $177.45 and a 12 month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

