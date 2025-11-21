CIBC Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$166.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$154.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.92.

Shares of NA opened at C$161.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$106.67 and a twelve month high of C$163.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.43.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

