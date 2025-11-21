Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 5,425 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,108,836.48. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock valued at $79,085,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

