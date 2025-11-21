City State Bank Acquires 452 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.