Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 809,976 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 169,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,004,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,869,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

