CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Up 28.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) were up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. Approximately 12,959,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average daily volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. Insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £728.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.31.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

