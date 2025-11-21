CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading 28.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) was up 28.9% during trading on Friday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. Approximately 12,959,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average daily volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCX

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

CMC Markets Price Performance

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. Insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.31. The company has a market cap of £728.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. Equities analysts predict that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.