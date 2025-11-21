CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Up 28.9% After Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.9% during trading on Friday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. Approximately 12,959,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average daily volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Separately, Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMC Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Markets Price Performance

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of £728.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.