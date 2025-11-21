CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Up 28.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.9% during trading on Friday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. Approximately 12,959,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average daily volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upped their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Markets Stock Up 28.9%

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. Insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of £728.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

