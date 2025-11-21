CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CME Group were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after buying an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,790,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,143,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $275.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average is $272.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.