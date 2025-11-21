Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $64.89 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. China Renaissance upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.