Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Columbia Banking System stock on October 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.5%

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.47 million for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

