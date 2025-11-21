Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,308 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 4,097.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,568 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,630,000 after buying an additional 1,104,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 962,382 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,838,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,308,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

