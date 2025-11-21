Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 882 Shares of The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $893,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $112.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82. The Middleby Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.82 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

