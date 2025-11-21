Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 141.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,562,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

