Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

