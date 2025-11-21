Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 128.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $273.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. New Street Research set a $365.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.19.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

