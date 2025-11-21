Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,163 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $567.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.