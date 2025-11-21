Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nextpower by 703.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Nextpower by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Nextpower by 796.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nextpower in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Nextpower by 1,737.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,967.45. This represents a 37.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $5,970,201. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. Nextpower Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

