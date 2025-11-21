Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,980 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $26,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,289,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5,315.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 196,318 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.8%

EMN opened at $56.38 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

