Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 928 Shares of Crane $CR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 63.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Crane by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Crane by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $175.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $203.89.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

