Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.7250.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 887,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 217.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 76,002 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.94 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $406.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.57. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

