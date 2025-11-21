Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,863,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,795,557,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 44,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 42,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 192,674 shares of company stock worth $48,454,423 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $289.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

