Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 8,573 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. $ANIK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 25,753 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 408,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 79,185 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

ANIK stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANIK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

