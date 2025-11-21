Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,217 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $30,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,767 shares in the company, valued at $718,238.74. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 1,250 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,031.05. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 3,910 shares of company stock worth $113,120 in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.