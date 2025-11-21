Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 87.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in National Beverage by 14.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National Beverage by 742.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.68. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $330.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 15.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIZZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Beverage from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

